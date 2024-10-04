Father kills 35-day-old female infant over sale attempt in Kakinada district

KAKINADA: A 35-day-old female infant was allegedly murdered by her father, Shiva Mani, a fruit vendor, in Kakinada on Thursday.

According to Kakinada One Town Inspector Naga Durgarao, the incident came to light after a death intimation was received from the Government General Hospital (GGH) outpost.

During the investigation, the infant’s mother, Chekka Bhavani, revealed that her husband had attempted to sell their daughter before killing her.

When Bhavani refused, Mani allegedly slammed the child against a wall and strangled her in a fit of rage.

Bhavani also disclosed that her first husband had passed away four years ago, and since then, she had been living with Shiva Mani. The couple had a son two years ago, who was sold by Mani to residents of Visakhapatnam. Mani insisted on selling their newborn daughter as well, but his attempts failed.

The fatal incident occurred when Bhavani briefly left to use the washroom. In her absence, Mani allegedly strangled the infant. He fled the scene, leaving the child on a mat. Bhavani rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

District SP Vikrant Patil has ordered an inquiry, and Mani has been arrested.