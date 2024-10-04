Work towards achieving 15 per cent growth rate, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu set a target of 15 per cent growth rate for the State with new policies in every department to revive the State’s economy, which regressed during the past five years under the previous dispensation.

The Chief Minister reviewed department-wise growth rate and performance with senior officials on Thursday.

When the officials explained in detail the condition of their respective departments in the past 10 years, Naidu said that the State Government is now adopting new policies in all the wings and that the officials should achieve economic progress by implementing these policies.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the officials should adopt a system not only to improve the living conditions of the people and to take forward the economic condition of the State but also to ensure that there is no additional burden on the people. He opined that the expenses in farming can be brought down considerably by adopting comprehensive mechanisation.

Making it clear that the State achieved a growth rate of 13.7 per cent during 2014-19 despite certain post-bifurcation issues, the Chief Minister regretted that with the reverse decisions taken by the subsequent government, the growth rate plummeted to 10.59 per cent.

In 2019, the difference in growth rate between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was merely 0.20 per cent however this went up to 1.5 per cent by 2024, Chandrababu Naidu pointed.

While the per capita income was 13.21 per cent during the past TDP regime, it fell down to 9.06 per cent during the previous government, the Chief Minister pointed out. Naidu said that the officials of all the departments should realise the fact that Andhra Pradesh stood in the fifth position in the South in per capita and thus have to set a clear target for themselves by formulating a vision. Certain wings are lagging far behind and there is every need for them to become active, he emphasised.

Informing them that the P-4 system is being brought into implementation in January next, the Chief Minister said that through this those who are at the top position financially should extend their helping hand for uplifting at least 10 per cent of the people.