Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Andhra's Rayalaseema on October 6

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Rayalaseema on Sunday, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in both Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is anticipated in some parts of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, with occasional rainfall in South Coastal Andhra.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded in the Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai. Several locations in Rayalaseema and isolated spots in Coastal Andhra Pradesh also experienced light to moderate rainfall.

Santhipuram in Chittoor district received the highest rainfall at 11 cm, followed by 8 cm in Rayadurgam, 7 cm in Chilamathur and Lepakshi, 6 cm in Pamidi, and 5 cm in Gooty, Kannekal, Kalyandurg, Singanamala, and Madakasira. Several locations in Rayalaseema reported up to 4 cm of rainfall. On Saturday evening, Tirumala and Tirupati saw heavy showers, with scattered heavy rains observed in parts of the Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.