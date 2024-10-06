NDA, YSRC getting ready for Guntur MLC poll

GUNTUR: With the voter enrolment for the Graduates Constituency of the erstwhile Guntur and Krishna Districts fast approaching, the TDP-led NDA and YSRC are eyeing to win the seat.

The YSRC, with 11 seats in the Assembly of 175, has announced senior leader Punuru Gowtham Reddy as its candidate for the seat, while the ruling coalition is yet to announce the nominee though speculation about former Tenali MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad is high. Alapati was reportedly promised MLC seat, after he was denied Tenali ticket in the general elections. Posters and banners of Alapati along with local TDP MLAs Nazeer and Galla Madhavi have been set up across the city by party cadres. The poll will be necessitated with the end of the term of MLC KS Lakshman Rao on March 29, 2025.

The district administration has issued a notice for voter enrolment. November 6 is the last date for submitting applications. The draft voter list will be released on November 23 and after addressing objections, the final draft will be published on November 30.

Guntur District Collector S Naga Lakshmi recently held a review meeting with leaders of various political parties and officials on the MLC elections. She informed that people who graduated before November 1, 2021, and complete three years are eligible as voters for the graduate MLC election. Those who completed degree, and diploma after intermediate can also apply for their vote, she added.

Voters should be residents of Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, Krishna, and selected mandals of Bapatla and Eluru districts and graduated from any institution in the country should submit Form-18 to register their vote.