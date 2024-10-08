Abducted newborn rescued within hours, two arrested in Guntur

GUNTUR: The kidnapping of a newborn infant at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) ended on a happy note as the police rescued the baby boy and arrested the two accused within a few hours of the abduction.

Shaik Nazeema (22), a resident of Gorantla, gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Monday. In the afternoon, an unidentified woman approached her, took the baby from Nazeema forcefully, and fled the hospital. Nazeema immediately alerted the police at the hospital outpost.

The police reviewed the CCTV footage and found a young woman carrying the baby and leaving the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Under the instructions of SP Sathish Kumar, the police widely circulated the kidnapper’s photo to all police stations and on various social media platforms. By the evening, the woman, along with the baby and three other people, was traced by the police in Palnadu district.

The kidnapper has been identified as Mangamma (40). Mangamma’s daughter Sirisha had gave birth to a baby girl who died shortly after due to premature complications on Monday. Overcome by her daughter’s grief, Mangamma, with the help of her son-in-law Prem Raju, kidnapped the baby boy.