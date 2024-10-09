YSRC MLC, BJP MLA engage in war of words

KADAPA: The political scene in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency has suddenly heated up as a war of words erupted between YSRC MLC Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy and Jammalamadugu BJP MLA C Adinarayana Reddy.

The intense exchange of accusations between the two leaders over the past two days has become a major topic of discussion in the region. For decades, these two influential families have been embroiled in factional politics. This time around the flavour of cricket is added to it. The rivalry of the two families can be traced back to the early days of TDP.

In the 2019 elections, Adinarayana Reddy and Ramasubba Reddy contested on TDP tickets, but were defeated. Surprisingly, M Sudheer Reddy, nephew of Mysura Reddy, contested from YSRC and won. Later, Ramasubba Reddy rejoined the YSRC, and was elected as an MLC.

The political heat intensified recently after YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Ramasubba Reddy to support Sudheer Reddy in the 2024 elections, promising that in 2029, the constituency would be split, allowing both the leaders to contest from Jammalamadugu and Yerraguntla. Following this, Ramasubba Reddy supported Sudheer Reddy in the last election, but the YSRC candidate lost.

Since then, there have been tensions, with accusations that Sudheer Reddy has not included Ramasubba Reddy in the party activities. The recent attack on a YSRC worker in Jammalamadugu, coupled with Jagan’s encouragement to Ramasubba Reddy to become more active in the constituency, ignited political friction. Ramasubba Reddy inaugurated the YSRC office in Jammalamadugu, asserting that his family has always been at the centre of Jammalamadugu politics. In response, Adinarayana Reddy made sarcastic comments about him and Sudheer Reddy, comparing their political moves to failed cricket balls, while claiming that he could hit a sixer even a googly.

Ramasubba Reddy retorted, accusing Adinarayana Reddy of failing to live up to his promises, stating that people are waiting to see if he can hit any ‘Super Sixes’. The political clash between these two leaders has turned Jammalamadugu into a battleground once again, with locals speculating that the rivalry between the two families is far from over.

Sixer and Super Six digs generate heat in J’madugu

