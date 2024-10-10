CM Naidu describes BJP’s victory in Haryana a positive sign for NDA

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the BJP’s victory in the Haryana Assembly elections for the third time in a row.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Undavalli, Naidu observed that the saffron party’s win in Haryana was a positive sign for the NDA. “People have put their trust in Narendra Modi and voted for stability and development,” he remarked. Noting that the BJP’s vote share in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased, he exuded confidence in NDA’s victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the upcoming polls.

On the occasion, he strongly advocated for One Nation, One Election for the stability and growth of the country. Observing that the nation will witness rapid development if it has sustainable governance, the Chief Minister said, “With one State or the other going to polls almost every year, the growth of the country is affected. Simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will help the country have stable and effective governance as entire focus could then be on the country.”

Further, Naidu expressed confidence that India will soon emerge as the third largest economy in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi and through Viksit Bharat-2047.