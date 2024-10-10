CM Naidu describes BJP’s victory in Haryana a positive sign for NDA

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the BJP’s victory in the Haryana Assembly elections for the third time in a row.
Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Undavalli, Naidu observed that the saffron party’s win in Haryana was a positive sign for the NDA. “People have put their trust in Narendra Modi and voted for stability and development,” he remarked. Noting that the BJP’s vote share in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased, he exuded confidence in NDA’s victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the upcoming polls.
On the occasion, he strongly advocated for One Nation, One Election for the stability and growth of the country. Observing that the nation will witness rapid development if it has sustainable governance, the Chief Minister said, “With one State or the other going to polls almost every year, the growth of the country is affected. Simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will help the country have stable and effective governance as entire focus could then be on the country.”
Further, Naidu expressed confidence that India will soon emerge as the third largest economy in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi and through Viksit Bharat-2047.
Suffered the most under Jagan regime: CM
During an informal interaction with mediapersons later in the day, the Chief Minister claimed that he suffered the most under the previous YSRC government. Recalling his experience in jail, Naidu said he was in prison for 53 days, where an attempt to assassinate him was made. “Besides CCTV cameras installed to closely monitor me, even drones were used to keep an eye on my movements,” he alleged.
Stating that he was not even provided mosquito nets or hot water, Naidu said, “One would expect to take revenge after coming out of jail. But that is not my character. There will be no vindictive politics. However, wrongdoers cannot escape the law.”
Responding to allegations that a few ruling party leaders were interfering in liquor shop tenders, Naidu clarified that such things will not be tolerated. “Those who bring disrepute to the government will not be spared,” he warned.
Admitting that there were problems with sand supply, the Chief Minister said efforts are underway to provide sand at an affordable price. Further, he added that the government is closely monitoring the surge in prices of essential commodities and will take necessary action.
Further, he opined that once the Hyderabad-Vijayawada expressway materialises, it could be a game-changer for both the Telugu States. Speaking on his visits to New Delhi, Naidu said they were necessary to put the State on the right track.