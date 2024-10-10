Industrial growth sans pollution a must: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of balancing industrial development with environmental protection and controlling pollution, which would contribute to growth, hygiene, and overall health.

While inaugurating a Consultative Workshop on Mitigation of Environmental Pollution organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) on Wednesday, which brought together NGOs, experts, and officials from various departments, Pawan Kalyan stated, “Environmental protection should be a responsibility shared by industries.” He urged industries to recognise their obligation to ensure a sustainable environment for future generations. While acknowledging that industries provide jobs for youth, he insisted they must also adhere to pollution-free practices.

“Development that jeopardises the future of upcoming generations is unacceptable. At the same time, the perception that the APPCB is anti-industry is not accurate.” He called upon experts to devise lasting solutions to pollution, particularly in Vizag, which is facing escalating challenges.

Pawan Kalyan noted the rising number of accidents associated with industrial pollution and urged the implementation of preventive measures. He highlighted the State’s coastal corridor of 974 km, which should be developed without disrupting the ecological balance. “For the sake of future generations, we must start thinking now,” he insisted, calling for collective action to address water and air pollution.

He urged experts and intellectuals to provide valuable insights into designing policies for pollution-free industries.