‘Nari Sakthi Utsavam’ from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch ‘Nari Sakthi Utsavam’ on the eve of Durga Sharan Navaratri Utsavams at Babburi Grounds, Punnami Ghat, on October 11, 12, and 13. During this event, the government will honour women with the Visista Mahila Puraskarams for their expertise in various fields.

The three-day celebration will feature a range of activities to entertain devotees and attendees, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana food stalls, handloom exhibitions, a national and international food festival, drone shows, and firecracker displays.

Organised under the auspices of AP Tourism, the event will include award ceremonies and meetings on October 11, followed by food festivals over the three days. Cultural activities and drone shows are scheduled for October 12 and 13.