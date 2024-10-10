NITI Aayog aid for medical colleges sought

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a slew of meetings with NITI Aayog Member Dr K Vinod Paul and others in New Delhi on Wednesday. He urged

Dr Paul to extend support in the strengthening of critical care departments in district hospitals across the State.

Dr Vinod responded positively, assuring support once the request is received from the State government.

Further, Kumar said the NITI Aayog also responded positively to his request for viability funding for government medical colleges in the second and third stages. Criticising the previous State government for delaying the construction of 17 new medical colleges, announced in 2021, he said the current coalition government is considering alternative methods to complete them.

Kumar discussed the development of 15 aspirational blocks in the State and requested NITI Aayog to identify additional blocks in undivided Anantapur district based on local conditions. He proposed linking the National Jal Jeevan Mission with irrigation schemes in the region.

In a meeting with Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Satya Kumar discussed challenges faced by the Forest Department in developing Sri Kasinayana Ashram and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Rayalaseema. The Union Minister assured him that a solution will be found without disturbing the local environment. Kumar also met Union Minister for Minority Welfare George Kurien, requesting support for the development of Muslims in Dharmavaram constituency.