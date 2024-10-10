TDP’s ‘Red Book’ culture a bad precedent: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the ‘Red Book’ culture of the TDP-led NDA government, terming it a bad precedent. “Our party will write good books which contain the good deeds of my party members, and they will get due recognition in the party matters,” he said, at a coordination meeting with the YSRC rank and file of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at his Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday.

Urging them to remain steadfast and united in the face of challenges, Jagan emphasised that true leadership is forged in crisis. He called for a robust organisational structure at grassroots, including the establishment of booth committees, and asserted that the party will be well-prepared for the next elections with unity.

In a strategic move to strengthen the party’s leadership in Mangalagiri, the YSRC has appointed Donthireddy Vema Reddy as the incharge. His appointment has highlighted the party’s commitment to supporting loyal workers, ensuring that they have a strong leadership at the grassroots level.

The former Chief Minister expressed concern over the poor performance of the NDA government, which he described as a complete reversal of the progress made during his tenure. He criticised the administration for its inefficiency, bias and the decline of public systems, particularly in vital areas like healthcare and education. He pointed out that key welfare programmes, such as Aarogyasri, are being neglected with over Rs 2,300 crore pending bills, severely affecting patients’ access to quality medical care. Jagan also mentioned the challenges faced by YSRC activists, particularly those in Mangalagiri, and reaffirmed that the party leadership is committed to their welfare.

Reflecting on his five-year term, he highlighted the transformative changes his government had implemented across various sectors. He claimed that his administration had fulfilled every promise made in the party election manifesto, introduced reforms like English medium education in government schools, digital learning tools for students, and comprehensive agricultural support system. These efforts were unprecedented in the State history and set a new standard for governance.