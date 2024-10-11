CID launches probe into Rs 100-crore bank fraud in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The scam at the ICICI Bank branches in Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet of Palnadu district, involving over Rs 100 crore, has escalated, prompting the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) to launch an investigation.

The fraud surfaced about 10 days ago when some customers, concerned about not receiving interest on their fixed deposits (FDs) for two months, approached bank officials. It was soon found that the bank did not have records of their FDs.

As the case unfolded, over 60 victims came forward, revealing the extent of the scam.

Preliminary investigation has pointed to D Naresh, a former branch manager, as the primary suspect. Naresh is believed to have misappropriated money from the FD accounts for personal use.

Additionally, mortgaged gold items were either sold or re-mortgaged in other banks for profit. His fraudulent activities were not limited to the Chilakaluripet branch, but extended to Narasaraopet.

Naresh’s history with the bank reveals a pattern of deceit. Prior to his time at Chilakaluripet, he worked at Narasaraopet and Vijayawada branches. His tenure in Vijayawada saw him suspended for misappropriating Rs 65 lakh. Despite this, he was appointed as the Chilakaluripet branch manager in April 2017, where he developed a rapport with customers, offering them high interest rate on their FDs, and using their funds for his own benefit.

He convinced them to trust him with their One Time Passwords (OTPs) and continued paying monthly interest from his personal account, which helped mask his fraudulent activities for a time.