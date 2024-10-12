Ensure supply of sand meets demand: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials of the Mines and Geology Department to ensure the supply of sand as per the demand in the State while ensuring that field-level problems are addressed, so consumers are not subjected to any inconvenience.

At a review meeting with Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra, Principal Secretary (Mines and Geology) Mukesh Kumar Meena, and other officials on Friday, he took stock of the new sand reaches and the modified sand policy to be implemented from October 16.

The officials informed him that a total of 108 new sand reaches with a total capacity of 70 lakh metric tonnes will be available from October 16 to meet the increasing demand. With the inclusion of these new sand reaches, on an average an additional 80,000 metric tonnes of sand will be available per day along with the existing 30,000 metric tonnes.

Naidu directed them to see to it that besides the online booking, registration facility for sand should be made available at the reaches too. He was also keen that there should be no place for any kind of irregularities and that the officials should supervise the sand supply regularly.

“The people should always be informed about the facts on the availability of sand, transport, and operational expenditure. Also, steps should be taken to ensure that there is no black marketing of sand and the delivery too should be speeded up,” he said.

When the officials informed him that in the coming days, private persons will begin sand mining, Naidu said they too should supply the material at the same cost.