Woman ends life after hubby detained in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: The incident occurred in Maddelamadugu, Rapur mandal of Nellore district, where a woman reportedly took her own life after her husband was forcibly detained over an unpaid labour debt.

The victims, Ekolu Ravindra and his wife, Chenchu Lakshmi, a tribal couple from Dandolu village, Dakkili Mandal, had initially worked as bonded labourers for a contractor, Venkatasubba Reddy, on a cement brick project near Rajampet.

Due to low wages, they left the job for better work in Maddelamadugu, but they had sent part of their earnings to clear a debt owed to Reddy. However, he refused to acknowledge the payment. Recently, Reddy and his associates forcefully took Ravindra from the Maddelamadugu site, leaving the issue unresolved for days.

Overwhelmed with fear and distress, Chenchu Lakshmi consumed pesticide on Saturday night. Despite being rushed to hospitals in Rapur and Gudur, she passed away. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm. OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000)