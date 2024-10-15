Andhra govt issues orders to set up Ex-Servicemen Corporation with Rs 10 crore corpus

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission for the setting up of Andhra Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation Limited (APEXCO) with an initial corpus of Rs 10 crore. An order to this effect was issued on Monday.

As per the order, as and when required, further amount will be given to APEXCO. The modalities of its constitution and functioning will be issued separately. The Director, Sainik Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, has been entrusted with the task of its implementation.

In July, the Director, Sainik Welfare, AP, submitted a detailed proposal to the newly elected government for the establishment of APEXCO for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

The Department of Sainik Welfare works under the administrative control of the Home Department and the Ministry of Defence.