Lookout notice issued for YSRC leader Sajjala in some old case: DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday confirmed that there was some Lookout Notice issued against YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in an old case.

In a brief interaction with media persons after Home Minister V Anitha’s press conference, he said, "A LOC against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was issued by Guntur SP in some old case, some time back.”

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was stopped by immigration officials in New Delhi Airport on Monday when he returned from abroad and was on his way to board a flight to Hyderabad. The reason cited was that a lookout notice was issued against him.

He questioned them why there was a lookout notice against him when he returned from abroad and why it was not there when he went abroad. After some time, he was allowed to go and had to catch another flight to Hyderabad.

DGP, not going into details, said cases of attack on TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and Ganmavaram TDP office were transferred to CID for investigation.

On the independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Supreme Court into adulterated ghee use in the making of Tirumala Laddu, the DGP said the apex court had only substituted the SIT with an independent body and not found any fault with the SIT formed by the State government. "IGP SS Tripati and DIG Gopinath Jetty will be the officers from the State Police who will be part of the SIT formed by the Supreme Court," he explained.