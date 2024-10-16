Five suspects in gang-rape case nabbed in Andhra

ANANTAPUR : The suspects involved in the sexual assault of two women near a paper mill under construction at Nallabommanapalli in Chilamattur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, were arrested within 48 hours. SP M Ratna revealed this at a press conference at Hindupur Town Police station on Tuesday. The police recovered a mobile phone, Rs 5,200 in cash, and two motorcycles from the accused.

The arrested include Erikala Kavadi Nagendra alias Naga alias Robo (38) from Hindupur, involved in over 37 cases, Sake Praveen Kumar alias Kala (20), linked to a murder case in Lepakshi, and three minors.

Chakali Srinivasulu alias Srinath (20) from Kalluru village is absconding. On October 11, six men arrived on two motorcycles, threatened, assaulted, robbed the victims and raped the two woman before fleeing towards Lepakshi. Four special police teams were deployed to nab the accused, the SP said.