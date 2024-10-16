Special courts will be set up to try rape cases: Andhra HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has announced that special courts will be set up in Bapatla and Sri Sathya Sai districts to try rape cases, underscoring the government’s determination to ensure swift justice for crimes against women.

Addressing a press conference, along with Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, she affirmed that crimes against women and children should not be tolerated.

Condemning the sexual assault on a woman and her daughter-in-law in Sri Sathya Sai district on October 12, she commended the police for solving the case within 48 hours. The culprits, who attempted to evade capture by disabling CCTV cameras, and travelled 200 km through rugged terrain, were arrested. Among the five suspects arrested was a habitual offender with 32 previous robbery cases, alongside three minors who joined the gang.