GUNTUR: Mangalagiri police on Wednesday issued a notice to senior YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with the attack on TDP’s central office in 2021, asking him to appear for investigation at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Sajjala, who had served as the government advisor under the previous YSRC regime, has been listed as accused number 131 in the case pertaining to the attack on the Telugu Desam Party headquarters in Magalagiri, Guntur district.

It may be pointed out that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had directed the police not to take any coercive action against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy till October 25. Subsequently, the court had posted the matter of his anticipatory bail plea for hearing on the same date.

On October 4, the High Court granted Sajjala interim protection from arrest and directed him to cooperate in the investigation of the case.

According to Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao, over 65 people have been interrogated and 28 accused have been arrested in the case.

Earlier this week, Guntur SP issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), following which Sajjala was stopped by immigration officials at the New Delhi Airport on Monday. He was returning from an overseas trip and was heading to Hyderabad.

Issuing LOC unnecessary, says Sajjala

Accusing the State government of resorting to political harassment, Sajjala questioned why authorities stopped him at the airport despite the High Court issuing orders directing police not to arrest him until October 25.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli, he explained that he had travelled to Bali with his family on October 7 and returned to Delhi on October 14. He also argued that the LOC was unnecessary as he was returning to India and not fleeing.

He questioned the legality of the actions against him and reposed his trust in the judicial system.