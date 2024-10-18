Andhra: Sajjala appears for questioning in TDP office attack case

GUNTUR: YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appeared for investigation at Mangalagiri Rural police station on Thursday in connection with the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office in 2021.

An advisor to the previous YSRC government, Sajjala has been listed as accused number 120 in the case.

He was accompanied by his lawyer and former additional advocate general (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, and former minister Meruga Nagarjuna.

Police refused the lawyer’s request to be present during Sajjala’s questioning, stating that he had to get the court’s permission for the same.

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Sajjala slammed the TDP-led NDA government for foisting false cases against YSRC leaders.

Alleging political vendetta, he accused the government of silencing the opposition and trying to distract the public from the growing popularity of YSRC and its leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Asserting that he was not in Mangalagiri on the day of the attack, the YSRC leader maintained that he was in Badvel, campaigning for the by-election.

Stressing that YSRC leaders are determined to fight back against the illegal cases, he demanded the government stop harassing them or face consequences.

Further, he claimed that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was lodged against him to harass him. Terming the developments politically motivated, Sajjala alleged that the government’s actions were a deliberate attempt to restrict the movement of YSRC leaders and suppress their political freedom.