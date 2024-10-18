Another spell of intense rainfall likely in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, already experiencing heavy rains due to a depression that crossed the coast at Tada in Tirupati district, is preparing for another spell of downpours. The depression has weakened into a low-pressure system, however heavy rainfall is expected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a new upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around October 20. This could lead to the development of a low-pressure area over the Central Bay of Bengal by October 22, which is expected to move northwestward and intensify.

As a result, heavy rains are likely to hit the State again. In the meantime, light to moderate rains are forecasted in a few areas over the next couple of days.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, several districts witnessed significant rainfall. Nellore and Kadapa districts received very heavy rainfall, while Annamayya, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai, and Tirupati districts experienced heavy rains. Many other parts across the State reported light to moderate showers.

The highest recorded rainfall was 14 cm in Koduru, Kadapa district, followed by 10 cm in Pullampeta, Annamayya district, 9 cm in Penukonda, and 8 cm in Ramagiri of Sri Satya Sai district. Several areas in Rayalaseema and Coastal AP saw rainfall of up to 7 cm.

Heavy rainfall disrupted life in Visakhapatnam. Streets were submerged, making it difficult for commuters. A man was injured when a shed collapsed in Konga Palem. Authorities are working to drain water, but continuous rain is complicating their efforts, raising concerns over effectiveness of drainage system.