Andhra Pradesh CM relaunches works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: “Destiny has finally found its course. After five years of neglect and crushed hopes, Amaravati rises again today. Our people’s capital will now be rebuilt -- brick by brick, heart by heart. I congratulate my people of Andhra Pradesh as we reclaim our dream of a Capital City today -- especially our farmer sisters and brothers who kept our dream alive through their protests, and stood strong against every brutality unleashed. The work restarts today. Onward and upward!”

This social media post of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reflects his emotions as he relaunched the construction works of the capital city Amaravati, his dream project, at Rayapudi village on Saturday.

He inaugurated the construction work at the CRDA office, which was 80% complete when the TDP government stepped down in 2019. The total project cost was Rs 160 crore. Now, with the resumption of the work, the remaining 20% is expected to be completed soon. It marks the beginning of the mega capital city project, which is being touted as a game changer for the region.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that One State - One Capital is their policy, and asserted that the Port City of Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial capital, and a High Court bench and industries will be set up in Kurnool.

“We will reconstruct Amaravati which is a self-financing project. Some vested interests, particularly those who were at the helm of the affairs earlier had resorted to a propaganda that lakhs of crores of rupees would have to be spent for building Amaravati,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Vision-2047 is only aimed at developing the State and the 420s (deceivers) cannot understand his vision. With just a call given by him, 29,881 farmers had come forward to give 34,241 acres in Amaravati region for the State capital, Naidu said, asserting that the whole credit of pooling the maximum extent of land in the entire world goes only to the TDP government.

Thanking the women who waged a valiant fight against the previous government which created several problems for them, Naidu said he too joined their fight.