Andhra Pradesh govt failed to address Gurla health crisis: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sharply criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its negligence, which he claims has led to the dire situation in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district, where a severe diarrhoea outbreak has tragically claimed 11 lives and left hundreds affected.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X,’ Jagan blamed the State government, under Chandrababu Naidu, for failing to respond adequately, despite the availability of well-equipped hospitals nearby. He pointed out that patients were being treated on school benches, which he cited as evidence of the government’s inability to provide emergency healthcare.

Jagan alleged that key healthcare initiatives, including the Family Doctor programme and the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme in hospitals, had been stalled, raising concerns about the potential privatisation of public healthcare institutions for personal gain. He demanded the government to take immediate corrective measures, stressing the need for proper medical care.