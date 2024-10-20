NHRC directs officials to protect child rights

GUNTUR: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharati Sayani directed officials to protect citizens’ basic constitutional rights, particularly those of children.

During a meeting with district officials, she reviewed multiple welfare programmes, including mid-day meals under the Dokka Sithamma scheme, the Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Mitra scheme, and school amenities through Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyath.

She also examined the Poshan Abhiyan for women and children, anti-ragging measures, and grievance redressal committees in college.

Sayani addressed healthcare programs like Rashtriya Bala Swastha and medical services from AIIMS, as well as Central schemes including PM Swanidhi, PM Awas Yojana, and incentives for transgenders and the specially-abled.

She urged the public to file complaints with the Human Rights Commission if their grievances remain unresolved by departments, noting that over 1.5 lakh complaints are received monthly.

Sayani emphasised the Right to Education and promised to submit a report to the commission based on the government’s actions regarding issues found in tribal welfare hostels.