Unidentified men attack TDP Kadapa city president

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants attacked TDP Kadapa city president, Shivakonda Reddy, with sticks and left him injured.

The incident occurred when Shivakonda Reddy was on his two-wheeler near a milk centre at Manasa Kalyana Mandapam while heading on Saturday morning.

When the victim slowed down his two-wheeler, three unidentified persons on a yellow bike approached him and launched a sudden attack with sticks, striking him on the back of his body and head. Upon witnessing the attack, the local residents rushed to his aid, prompting the assailants to flee, abandoning their sticks.

The locals immediately took Shivakonda Reddy, who sustained bleeding injuries to his back and head, to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Chinnachowk Sub-Inspector Rajarajeshwar Reddy inspected the crime scene and has registered a case. A search for the accused is underway.

TDP State Vice President VS Ameer Babu visited the injured leader at the hospital and assured all possible support.

Responding to the attack, Shivakonda Reddy asserted that it was an attempt to take his life and mentioned that he had no animosity with anyone, adding that he did not recognise the individuals.

The injured leader urged the Chief Minister to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, emphasising that the incident has left party workers anxious.

Shivakonda Reddy requested the district police to thoroughly investigate the matter and expressed relief that the situation did not escalate further, attributing his survival to divine intervention.