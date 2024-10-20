Youth sets girl ablaze in Kadapa, police form four teams to nab accused

KADAPA: In a horrifying incident, a youth allegedly attempted to murder a minor girl by setting her ablaze in Gopavaram mandal of Kadapa district.

According to the police, the accused, Vignesh, who was in an alleged relationship with the victim, planned the attack to eliminate her. He is already married, and his wife is pregnant. The 16-year-old is studying first year Intermediate at a private college in Badvel.

On Saturday, Vignesh called the girl and threatened to commit suicide if she did not meet him. She skipped the college and met him near the Polytechnic, where they took an auto-rickshaw to the forest area near Century Plywood unit.

It is still unclear as to what transpired between the two, but Vignesh reportedly set her clothes on fire using a lighter and fled the scene. Writhing in pain, the girl managed to walk towards the road, where a truck driver and locals spotted her and alerted the police.

Badvel Rural Circle Inspector Nagabhushanam and Urban Sub-Inspector Srikanth arrived at the scene, and rushed her to Badvel government hospital. Later, she was shifted to Kadapa RIMS. The doctors confirmed that the girl had sustained 80% burns, and her condition remains critical.

The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused, the CI said.