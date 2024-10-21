Andhra Pradesh government to make Amaravati drone capital of India

VIJAYAWADA: The government aims to position the State as the drone capital of the country, emphasised Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation Managing Director Dinesh Kumar. Highlighting the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024, the AP Drone Corporation MD explained that they had taken necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of drone show and cultural events at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on the evening of October 22.

In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Dinesh Kumar revealed that over 1,000 delegates, speakers and exhibitors had registered for the two-day summit and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the summit at 10 am at CK Conventions in Mangalagiri on October 22.

Excerpts:

What is the main goal of the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024?

The State government is striving to position the State as a drone capital of India by hosting the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 on October 22 and 23. The summit aims to attract investments and start-ups in drone manufacturing and also creates a platform to foster discussions on the future of drone technology and its applications across various domains of industries.

Who are the participants expected at the summit and what can they expect from the exhibitors?

The two-day national summit will bring together the officials of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, representatives from the defence sector, professors from premier IITs, research scholars, drone manufacturers, software developers, and industry regulators among others. Apart from them, all enthusiasts are welcome to attend the event as the entry is free for all attendees, encouraging enthusiasts to explore the latest solutions and innovations of the drone industry. The summit will feature 40 exhibitors and companies, showcasing diverse applications of drone technology.

What are the key areas of discussion at the summit?

Discussions will focus on the current state of drone technology, future implications, regulatory reforms, and strategies for building a drone ecosystem through innovation hubs, certification agencies, and incentives to attract investments.

What is the role of the State government in the drone sector and its plans to nurture the drone ecosystem?

In line with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government is actively involved in the development of a complete drone ecosystem, including manufacturing incentives, regulatory frameworks, innovation hubs and certification agencies and partnerships to position Andhra Pradesh as investors destination. The government intends to provide support to attract the big players of this particular sector and significant investments.