Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announces Rs 1 lakh aid for diarrhoea victims in Gurla

VIZIANAGARAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Gurla Primary Health Clinic (PHC) in Vizianagaram district on Monday to meet patients undergoing treatment for diarrhoea.

Pointing out that safe drinking water is a fundamental right for every citizen, he said it was unfortunate that 10 people lost their lives after drinking contaminated water in Gurla. He interacted with the patients at the PHC and announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the bereaved families from his personal account.

He further assured the affected persons that he would personally discuss the situation with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and take steps to ensure financial and social support for the bereaved families based on the report submitted by K Vijayanand, the special officer tasked with conducting an enquiry into the diarrhoea outbreak. He promised that the government will take action to prevent recurrence of such incidents and address the root cause of water contamination. Later, he inspected the infiltration well at River Champavathi.

Speaking to the media, Pawan lambasted the previous YSRC regime for neglecting sanitation in villages and diverting funds released under the 15th Planning Commission. “Jagan has constructed a palace at Rushikonda with Rs 500 crore for himself. But he failed to release a single rupee to Gram Panchayats,” he said.