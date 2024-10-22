Rains likely in north coastal Andhra under influence of Cyclone Dana

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia (Revenue, Lands, Disaster Management, Stamps & Registration) announced that the State is fully prepared for the impending Cyclone ‘Dana’ in the Bay of Bengal.

District Collectors in Northern Andhra (Uttarandhra) have been alerted, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby for emergency operations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal intensified on Monday and is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It is likely to move northwest, nearing the Odisha-West Bengal coast by Thursday morning, with landfall expected between Puri and Sagar Island between Thursday night and Friday morning.