Rains likely in north coastal Andhra under influence of Cyclone Dana

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia (Revenue, Lands, Disaster Management, Stamps & Registration) announced that the State is fully prepared for the impending Cyclone ‘Dana’ in the Bay of Bengal.
District Collectors in Northern Andhra (Uttarandhra) have been alerted, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby for emergency operations.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal intensified on Monday and is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It is likely to move northwest, nearing the Odisha-West Bengal coast by Thursday morning, with landfall expected between Puri and Sagar Island between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Heavy rains are forecasted for districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli on Thursday and Friday. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until October 25. A video conference on cyclone preparedness, chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary, was held Monday. Key officials from sectors like Telecommunications, Power, and Fisheries attended, alongside chief secretaries from Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.
Sisodia briefed the Cabinet Secretary on coordinated efforts with Navy officials to bring back fishermen from the sea. Coastal residents will be relocated to safe shelters if necessary. All departments have been instructed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ensuring swift restoration of services like power and health care.
Emergency medical supplies, essential items, and disinfectants have been stocked to prevent disease outbreaks due to heavy rains. Weather conditions are being monitored from the disaster management authority’s control room.