AP Chambers urges government to develop more jogging tracks in State

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has urged the State government to create more jogging and walking tracks across the region.

In a formal representation to Principal Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, MT Krishna Babu, APCCIF highlighted the urgent need for dedicated spaces to improve public health and well-being.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao and General Secretary B Raja Sekhar pointed out that the limited availability of safe tracks and playgrounds makes it difficult for residents to find suitable spaces for daily exercise. Many citizens are forced to walk or run on busy roads, which poses significant safety risks due to traffic and stray animals. Overcrowded and inadequate paths in municipal parks further add to this challenge.

AP Chambers proposed that the State government issue an order allowing public access to educational institutions’ playgrounds during designated hours, 4 am to 7 am and 5 pm to 6 pm, to provide a safer environment for exercise.

These natural soil tracks in educational institutions are also gentler on the joints compared to concrete surfaces, they opined.

Additionally, the Federation suggested collaborations between educational institutions and local Walker Associations to promote health initiatives, charity events, and community health awareness programmes.