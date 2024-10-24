TDP’s ‘big expose’ out; Sharmila keeps silence

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after reports about YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moving the NCLT against his sister and State Congress president YS Sharmila emerged, the TDP on Wednesday released a letter, purportedly written by Sharmila, on X.

Jagan had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), accusing Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries - held by him and his wife Bharathi Reddy - on her and their mother Vijayamma’s names. The former Chief Minister had also written a letter to Sharmila expressing his desire to revoke the MoU that he had signed with her in 2019 to allocate, ‘out of love and affection’, a portion of his self-acquired assets, including shares in Saraswati Power Company, to her.

In the letter, dated September 12 and signed by YS Vijayamma, Sharmila objected to Jagan’s letter. She pointed out that it was their father, late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who had unambiguously instructed that all properties acquired with family resources during his lifetime should be divided equally amongst his four grandchildren. She said Jagan also agreed to the same and assured that he would obey YSR’s word.