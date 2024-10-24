YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy slams government for failure to ensure law and order in State

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday consoled the families of two girls, who were brutally killed in attacks in Kadapa and Guntur districts. He slammed the TDP-led NDA government’s ‘failure’ to maintain law and order in the State effectively, highlighting the rise in atrocities against women and children in recent months.

Jagan announced that the YSRC will extend `10 lakh ex gratia each to the victims’ families in six similar cases, and sought to know what the government will do for their well-being.

He mentioned that 77 rapes, seven murders and five suicides were reported in just four-and-a-half months in the State. But the government has not taken any concrete action to prevent the crimes against women and minor girls or bring the perpetrators to justice. He accused the ruling TDP of shielding its party members involved in such heinous crimes, fostering a culture of impunity and disregard for justice.

Jagan demanded that the State ministers personally visit the affected families to make an assurance that such incidents will not recur in the future. “The NDA government’s failure to act decisively has sent a signal that crimes can be hushed up if they are committed by those in power, undermining the people’s trust in the State’s ability to ensure safety and justice,” he observed.

Recalling the implementation of the Disha initiative during the YSRC regime, Jagan said the Disha app introduced as a safety tool for women, ensured police response within five minutes of receiving an SOS. With over 1.56 crore downloads, the app had played a crucial role in protecting 31,607 women and girls across the State, earning 19 national awards for excellence in policing. The NDA government has undermined the effective systems designed by the previous regime to protect women, he deplored.

In Badvel, Jagan met the family of the girl who was set ablaze. He warned that if the government continues its inaction and bias in dealing with atrocities against women, it will face significant backlash from the public. “The government should act responsibly by addressing the root cause of the rise in crimes against women, and provide necessary support to the victims and their families,” the former Chief Minister said.