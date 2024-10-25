14 died of diarrhoea in Gurla, actual figures understated: Jagan

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for its negligence in providing proper treatment to the diarrhoea victims, and announced Rs 2 lakh aid each to the kin of the deceased.
Speaking to the media after visiting the family members of the affected persons, and consoling the kin of the deceased in Gurla mandal headquarters, he said the State government has been underplaying the casualty figures while the actual figure is 14 deaths. He announced Rs 28 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased on behalf of the YSRC.
He demanded the government to announce compensation to the deceased family members, and said the government lacked sincerity in handling the situation and taking preventive measures. It has no proper mechanism to assess the situation, which was very effective with the volunteer system in place, he said.
The State tried to divert the issue by claiming that there are no deaths due to diarrhoea, and did not respond even after 14 deaths, nine of which were from the mandal headquarters. “The district administration has failed to arrange ambulances, and shift patients to the district hospital, which is just 17 km away. This is a clear reflection of the failure of NDA government,” he observed.
“We could handle Covid-19 effectively, and this government could not handle properly the outbreak of diarrhoea. Patients were made to lie down on school benches which were provided as part of Nadu Nedu,” he said.
“We have made the Gram Swarajyam, which was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi with the help of Village/Ward Secretariats in the last five years. We have built strong leadership at village level for good governance beside tackle such health emergencies. However, the NDA government has ruined the system in just five months after it came to power.,” he said.
The government has failed to spend money to change the filters for Comprehensive Protected Water Supply (CPWS) schemes in the past five months. At least 450 people were affected with diarrhoea in various villages in Gurla mandal. At least 14 people were died. However, the district collector said there was only one death.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that 10 people died. The government should apologise, and officially announce 14 deaths and pay compensation to the kin of the deceased, the YSRC chief demanded.