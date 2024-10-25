14 died of diarrhoea in Gurla, actual figures understated: Jagan

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for its negligence in providing proper treatment to the diarrhoea victims, and announced Rs 2 lakh aid each to the kin of the deceased.

Speaking to the media after visiting the family members of the affected persons, and consoling the kin of the deceased in Gurla mandal headquarters, he said the State government has been underplaying the casualty figures while the actual figure is 14 deaths. He announced Rs 28 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased on behalf of the YSRC.

He demanded the government to announce compensation to the deceased family members, and said the government lacked sincerity in handling the situation and taking preventive measures. It has no proper mechanism to assess the situation, which was very effective with the volunteer system in place, he said.

The State tried to divert the issue by claiming that there are no deaths due to diarrhoea, and did not respond even after 14 deaths, nine of which were from the mandal headquarters. “The district administration has failed to arrange ambulances, and shift patients to the district hospital, which is just 17 km away. This is a clear reflection of the failure of NDA government,” he observed.