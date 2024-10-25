Aid flood-hit units: AP Chambers

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Thursday wrote to Commissioner of Industries, Commerce & Export Promotion Sreedhar Cherukuri, highlighting the urgent need for financial support from banks to enterprises that have been severely impacted by the devastating floods in Vijayawada.

AP Chambers lauded the timely action of the State government in managing the flood situation, and providing financial assistance to the flood victims.

In the representation, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and secretary B Rajasekhar mentioned that the businesses are still struggling to resume their regular operations due to the lack of financial support.

It pointed out that the banks are not offering financial support to the flood-affected businesses, and requested the government to direct banks to offer loan rescheduling, enhancement of working capital facilities, collateral-free working capital, waiver of bank charges, rescheduling of Mudra loans, loan moratorium and other facilities to the flood-affected business enterprises to help them tide over the severe impact of the floods.

AP Chambers urged the government to intervene and direct financial institutions to offer the necessary support to businesses impacted by the floods.