Guntur govt hospital specialises in treating CVDs

GUNTUR: Heart attacks, once considered a disease of old age, are now increasingly affecting younger people, even those who seem healthy.

The rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among young adults has become alarming, not only in India but globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 17.1 million people die from CVDs annually worldwide. In India, CVDs are the leading cause of death, responsible for nearly 28% of all fatalities, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

CVDs, including heart failure and heart attacks, often develop silently, with subtle symptoms that may go unnoticed until they become severe.

This makes early detection and treatment critical. In light of this growing health crisis, the Department of Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of patients. The hospital, known for its excellent care and facilities, is attracting patients from neighbouring districts like Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, and Eluru, who seek treatment for heart-related issues.

The hospital’s outpatient (OP) services have seen a significant increase in demand, with 12,711 patients seeking care in 2023. This number rose dramatically in 2024, with 18,449 patients availing OP services by August alone.

In terms of surgeries, the hospital’s record is equally impressive: 732 heart surgeries were performed in 2020, followed by 1,074 in 2021, 1,294 in 2022, 1,379 in 2023, and 1,032 (including 85 open-heart surgeries) by August 2024.

All basic cardiac tests and procedures, including ECGs, treadmill tests, angiograms, angioplasties, and even open-heart surgeries, are performed free of cost by skilled surgeons at GGH.

GGH Superintendent, Dr Kiran Kumar, emphasised the importance of lifestyle changes to combat the rise in CVDs. He pointed out that while awareness about heart health has increased, many people fail to apply this knowledge in their daily lives, leading to higher rates of heart disease, particularly among those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Dr Kumar advised reducing calorie intake and avoiding junk food, which lacks nutritional value. He also stressed the importance of eating more vegetables and pulses, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and avoiding smoking and alcohol to maintain a healthy heart.