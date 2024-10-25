KEXIM keen to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh govt on infrastructure projects

VIJAYAWADA: The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) has expressed interest in partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government on a range of infrastructure projects.

The representatives of KEXIM met with State officials at the Secretariat to explore collaboration opportunities, with a particular focus on the maritime sector on Thursday.

During the meeting, Secretary of Infrastructure and Investment, S Suresh Kumar, briefed the Korean delegation on current projects in the State.

The discussions centred around the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) activities and explored future partnerships in shipbuilding, port development, green ports, smart ports, logistics, and cluster development.

Both sides discussed the growth potential of Andhra Pradesh’s maritime sector and agreed on conducting further studies to strengthen cooperation.

In addition, strategies to attract private investments were deliberated, with an emphasis on incentives to support such investments.

KEXIM extended an invitation to the Andhra Pradesh government to participate in the 29th Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) workshop programme, offering opportunities to learn from Korea’s expertise in these key sectors.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Consul General of Korea in Chennai and senior representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Real Time Governance Society.