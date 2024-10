GUNTUR: As many as two people reportedly died due to diarrhoea, while seven others fell ill at Anjanapuram Colony in Dachepalli of Palnadu district on Thursday. The development comes just days after a diarrhoea outbreak claimed at least eight lives in Gurla mandal, Vizianagaram.

The deceased have been identified as B Veeraiah (70) and T Venkateswarulu (17). However, Palnadu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Ravi maintained that diarrhoea was not the cause for the two deaths.

Speaking to TNIE, he said Veeraiah died due to pre-medical conditions, while food poisoning was the cause of Venkateswarulu’s death. He said it was mere coincidence that the two lived in the same colony and died during the diarrhoea outbreak. He added the exact cause of their death will be ascertained after medical reports.

Palnadu Collector Arun Babu and local MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao rushed to the colony and reviewed the situation. They also interacted with patients receiving treatment. Following the diarrhoea outbreak, health camps were set up and officials conducted door-to-door surveys. They also collected samples of water from reservoirs and pipelines.

The Collector confirmed that seven people had fallen ill, but are in stable condition now.

“During the survey, it was identified that residents of Anjanapuram Colony were consuming water from a nearby borewell and an RO plant,” he said.