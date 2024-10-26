10 arrested for fake shootout in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Sri Sathya Sai district police arrested persons of two gangs involved in a fake gold racket. A confrontation between the two gangs led to a shootout with fake pistols near Ramapuram Junction in Bathalapalli mandal on October 20 (Sunday).

Disclosing the case details to newsmen in Dharmavaram on Friday, District Superintendent of Police V Ratna said that the police also seized two vehicles, two fake guns and 19 bullets apart from fake gold weighing nearly 2 kg.

According to the SP, eight of the arrested belong to a Hyderabad-based fake gold business gang, and the other two from a gang in Shikharipalem of Annamayya district.

Rana Baburao alias Noor and Pomari Vilas alias Ilachi from Shikaripalem gang, who remain at large currently, contacted Naresh, one of the accused from Hyderabad gang, to sell fake gold. Another accused from Hyderabad gang, Aravind Kumar, who claims to be an ethical hacker and runs a YouTube channel-AK Cyber News, reportedly wanted to expose the fake gold business through this deal. Aravind’s gang bought two fake guns, which imitate the sound of real guns and fake bullets, from Hyderabad for Rs 400 each. Both the gangs met at Ramapuram village near Bathalapalli on October 20.

The fake gold, which was priced at Rs 15 lakh, triggered a dispute between the two gang members. When the conflict escalated, Aravind’s gang open fired with the fake guns, forcing the other gang to escape, the SP said.