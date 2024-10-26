Election code violation: Allu Arjun gets HC relief

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed police not to take any action against film actor Allu Arjun until November 6. Allu Arjun filed a petition in the court seeking to have the case booked against him during his visit to the residence of former MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy in Nandyal Assembly constituency in the run-up to the 2024 elections quashed.

After hearing the pleas of Allu Arjun and Silpa, the court issued orders directing the police to refrain from taking any action against them until further orders. Police registered a case against them based on the directions of the ECI for holding a rally in violation of the model code.