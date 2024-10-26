New tourism policy from next April to transform Andhra Pradesh's landscape

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, announced the development of a comprehensive tourism policy for 2025-2030 to transform Andhra Pradesh’s tourism landscape. Speaking at the CII Tourism and Travel Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Durgesh highlighted that the policy aims to provide ‘industry status’ to the tourism sector, aligning it with global standards and enhancing its economic impact across the State.

The policy, set for implementation from April 2025, aims to attract tourists worldwide and provide meaningful benefits for all stakeholders involved.

Durgesh noted that AP’s potential for tourism rivals that of Kerala, with the State’s 974-km coastline, pristine beaches, abundant rivers, diverse wildlife, historical sites, and ancient temples positioning it as a top destination. “Our vision for Andhra Pradesh includes developing temple, eco, adventure, wellness, and agri-tourism circuits to tap into our AP’s full potential,” he stated.

The policy builds on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent move to grant industry status to tourism during International Tourism Day celebrations on September 27. He said the government aims to support tourism projects with incentives and concessions, targeting 20% of State employment through tourism. He outlined plans to elevate temple and eco-tourism, with projects like jungle safaris, ropeways, and waterfront development designed to enhance tourists’ experience. Additionally, renowned pilgrimage sites will be expanded to encourage longer tourist stays.

He emphasised AP’s interest in film tourism, with plans to make the State an attractive destination for filmmakers. A single-window system will be launched for filming permits in Vizag, while industry leader Daggubati Suresh Babu will advise on film tourism policies.