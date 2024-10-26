SSC public examination timetable to be out soon in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Director of Government Examinations, D Devananda Reddy, announced that timetable for the SSC Public Examinations March/April 2025, will be released soon. School administrators are urged to ensure prompt online application submissions and examination fee payments for their students through the official portal, [www.bse.ap.gov.in] following the set schedule.

The fee payment window without late fees will be open from October 28 to November 11, 2024. For payments made between November 12 and 18, a late fee of Rs 50 is applicable; submissions between November 19 and 25 will incur a Rs 200 late fee; and the final window, with a late fee of Rs 500, will be available from November 26 to 30. Furthermore, Reddy advised schools to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent server issues.

The exam fee for all subjects is Rs 125 for regular candidates, while those appearing for up to three subjects must pay Rs 110. Additional fees include Rs 60 for vocational students, Rs 300 for underage candidates, and Rs 80 for migration certificates if needed. Payments must be made exclusively through the school login on the official website, as Cooperative Facility Management Service (CFMS) or bank challans are not accepted. He emphasised that manual submission of nominal rolls is no longer required. He confirmed that fee deadlines will not be extended, even if they fall on public holidays. For more details, school heads can view the official notification on the portal.