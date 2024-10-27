Six die as car hits lorry in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Six people lost their lives in a road accident at Nayanapalle Cross in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Hare Krishna devotees from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the district. All six passengers in their vehicle died on spot after a head-on collision with a lorry.

According to Singanamala Inspector Koulutlaiah, the group was returning to Anantapur from Tadipatri after participating in Nagara Sankeerthana when the accident occurred. At Nayanapalli Cross, a sudden tyre burst caused the driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle’s collision with an oncoming lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Sridhar Swamy (30), Shanmukh (26), Santosh (28), Pranav (13), Venkatesh (28), and Prasanna (26). The police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic loss of life, extended his condolences to the grieving families, and announced government support for them.

Home Minister V Anitha, also condoled the death of the ISKCON devotees.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed sorrow, stating his profound grief and condolences to the families affected by the accident.

Former Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed similar sentiments, expressing deep shock and offering his condolence to the bereaved families.