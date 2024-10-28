Is power tariff hike govt’s Deepavali gift to people, asks Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the State government for increasing power charges in the form of FPPCA, YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to know if the additional financial burden on the people was its Deepavali gift. “Is the coalition government’s Diwali gift to the people an increase in electricity charges @ncbn,” he posted on the social media platform X, attaching screenshots of a two-page open letter.

In the letter, the former chief minister condemned the TDP-led NDA government for imposing heavy power tariffs on the people of the State while ignoring election promises. He accused Naidu of misleading the public with assurances of unchanged or reduction in power tariffs, only to burden citizens with an additional cost of Rs 6,072.86 crore, disregarding their appeals.

He pointed out that Naidu’s administration entered into costly power purchase agreements (PPAs) for approximately 8,000 MW, adding an annual burden of Rs 3,500 crore on power corporations for 25 years.

These PPAs resulted in significant financial strain on the sector, with cumulative losses ballooning from Rs 6,625 crore in 2014 to Rs 28,715 crore by 2019.

Additionally, government-run power corporations saw their debt and liabilities soar from Rs 29,552 crore in 2014 to a staggering Rs 86,215 crore by 2019, placing long-term financial stress on the state’s energy infrastructure, the former chief minister elaborated.