Andhra CM to launch trial run for seaplane in November

KURNOOL: The State government, led by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), is enhancing its tourism strategy with the launch of a new seaplane service.
A project report and feasibility study are currently underway, with a trial run scheduled to begin mid-November under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
This new route will connect Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada with Srisailam Patalaganga in Nandyal district, offering a quicker and more convenient travel option.
Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari recently inspected the Pathala Ganga boating point to review preparations and directed officials to ensure safety and cleanliness at the site. She stressed the importance of maintaining the ropeway area and requested decorative improvements, including cleaning and painting to make the infrastructure more visually appealing for tourists.
The initiative could substantially increase tourism revenue by capitalising on Andhra Pradesh’s natural landscapes and enhancing connectivity.
The service also has the potential to expand beyond tourism, offering assistance during medical emergencies and natural disasters. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has been involved in bringing the seaplane project to the State. Following the Central government’s seaplane policy, the State has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the service’s success.
If the service gains popularity, expansion to other locations may follow, allowing more visitors to experience AP’s rich natural and cultural heritage.
Travel time from Prasaksam to Srisailam
Tourism Officer Satya Narayana announced a 10-passenger amphibious seaplane will cut the seven-hour road journey from Vijayawada to Srisailam to just 40 minutes. If successful, the seaplane service could boost tourism revenue and expand to assist in medical emergencies and natural disasters, capitalising on the State’s natural landscapes