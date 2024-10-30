Andhra CM to launch trial run for seaplane in November

KURNOOL: The State government, led by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), is enhancing its tourism strategy with the launch of a new seaplane service.

A project report and feasibility study are currently underway, with a trial run scheduled to begin mid-November under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This new route will connect Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada with Srisailam Patalaganga in Nandyal district, offering a quicker and more convenient travel option.

Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari recently inspected the Pathala Ganga boating point to review preparations and directed officials to ensure safety and cleanliness at the site. She stressed the importance of maintaining the ropeway area and requested decorative improvements, including cleaning and painting to make the infrastructure more visually appealing for tourists.