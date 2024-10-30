Andhra’s population conundrum

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s appeal to the people, asking them to have more children has triggered debates far and wide. Decreasing birth rates and aging demography are reasons that Naidu has cited to highlight the need for larger families.

With India set to conduct its long-delayed population census in 2025, TNIE takes a deep dive into the projections on fertility, mortality, population growth, and age distribution, shedding light on demographic shifts that could impact Andhra Pradesh’s future.

According to the Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036 report, Andhra Pradesh’s population is expected to increase slightly to 54.25 million by 2036 from 49.57 million in 2011. Further, the projections reveal that while birth rates, fertility rates, and overall population growth are steadily declining, the death rate is rising (see table 1).

Explaining what the numbers mean, Professor B Muniswamy, honorary director of the Population Research Centre in Visakhapatnam, said, “The steady decline in the fertility rate reflects broader societal changes, including lifestyle shifts, environmental conditions, and urbanisation.”

Stating that evolving socio-economic conditions also contribute to the declining fertility rate, he noted, “In today’s fast-paced world, people pay less attention to health. Irregular eating and sleeping patterns, along with environmental factors, have impacted overall fertility.”

Highlighting that demographic shifts in Andhra Pradesh reflect broader changes in family structure and economic considerations, Prof. Muniswamy pointed out, “In the past, joint families were more common, providing a support system that is often lacking in today’s nuclear families. People today value independence over communal living, which influences family planning decisions.”

He also remarked that rising living expenses deter many families from having more children. “Living costs are high, and while wealthy families often opt for fewer children, financially disadvantaged families, who may bear the economic burden, tend to have more children,” he noted. Stressing that quality of life should be a priority, he said, “In the past, savings and investments were prioritised. Today, spending is more common, with less focus on long-term financial planning.”