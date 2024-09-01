Hidden camera in college hostel washroom: CM Chandrababu Naidu promises stringent action

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that perpetrators behind the alleged hidden camera in the hostel washroom of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident will not be spared, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the girl students and parents to maintain calm until the investigation is concluded.
During a tele-conference with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji and SP R Gangadhar Rao and investigation officials on Saturday, the CM directed officials to investigate the case thoroughly using high-end technology. JNTU Kakinada vice-chancellor, cyber experts and other officials also participated in the conference.
Reiterating that the government is committed to ensure justice to the students and will not compromise in matters related to protection and safety of women and students, Naidu said thorough investigation with cyber experts is needed.
Meanwhile, the agitation against the incident continued with the students’ union leaders and parents of girl students staging a protest on Saturday.
The students urged police to carry out inspection in all the washrooms and hostel room premises. Following the protest, the college management prevented parents and student union leaders from entering the college premises. On the other hand, students expressed their anger at the Gudivada police for their arrogant behaviour with girls and their parents during the protest.
The students demanded an explanation why the girl who allegedly planted the secret cameras was whisked away instead of being taken into police custody.