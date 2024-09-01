TDP to celebrate Chandrababu Naidu’s 30-year ‘milestone’ as Chief Minister on September 1

VIJAYAWADA: As it will be 30 years on September 1, 2024 after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh for the first time on September 1, 1995, the party has made arrangements to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale. Photo exhibitions on Naidu will be set up at the TDP State headquarters and the party district offices on Sunday.

Hailing the rich contribution of Naidu to the development of the State, former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLC P Ashok Babu, Buchi Ramprasad and other TDP leaders said the people of the State are fortunate to find a leader like him.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, they described Naidu as a visionary as several of his development policies, administrative reforms and growth initiatives were replicated by other States in the country.

Asserting that the rebuilding of the State, which was ruined by the previous YSRC regime, is possible only with Naidu, the TDP leaders highlighted the Chief Minister’s services during his political career spanning over four-and-a-half-decades. Stating that September 1, 1995 was a significant day for the Telugu community, Alapati said it was the day Naidu took oath as the CM to save democracy and safeguard the interests of the State. Since that day, Naidu, despite facing hardship and several odds, has made relentless efforts for the uplift of the Telugu people, he said.

Be it in power or in opposition, Naidu is the only leader who is always with the people. While TDP founder NT Rama Rao upheld the self-respect of Telugus, Naidu enhanced their self-confidence, Alapati said.

Be it women empowerment, introduction of welfare schemes and development projects, it is Naidu, who always takes care of the progress of the people and the Telugu society as a whole. “It is Naidu who strove for the empowerment of SCs, STs and BCs by evolving sub-plans,” he highlighted.