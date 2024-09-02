NDA government’s response to flooding sluggish: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu and Devineni Avinash on Sunday flayed the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to manage the floods in Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office, they expressed concern over the severe flooding in the city, attributing it to the government’s lack of preparedness and lukewarm response. They pointed out that despite early warnings from IMD, no preventive measures were taken, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

Vellampalli questioned the whereabouts of key government officials, concerned ministers and local MLAs, alleging that they were preoccupied with leisure activities when the city suffered most.

Malladi pointed out that thousands of the flood affected people in Vijayawada are eagerly waiting for the government help. “The irrigation department has failed to take adequate measures to prevent flooding,” he alleged.

Avinash said YSRC cadre had taken the lead in provision of relief to the flood hit. The YSRC leaders demanded that the NDA government take immediate measures to mitigate the suffering of the people.