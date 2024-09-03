CM Chandrababu Naidu boosts morale of flood-affected people

VIJAYAWADA: Sunday night turned nightmare for thousands of people stranded in houses that were marooned in the flood water of Budameru and Krishna river.

In this hour of crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent all night visiting the flooded areas in boats, creating confidence and boosting the morale of people to get through the crisis. He assured them that the State government was there in this hour of need and would bring them out of trouble.

After spending an entire day between visits to the flood-affected areas and reviews with officials at the NTR District Collectorate to coordinate rescue and relief operations, he visited the flood-affected regions in Vijayawada repeatedly and covered all the areas till early morning to instil confidence among the stranded people.

Naidu repeatedly assured the people that the government would come to their rescue. He asked the officials to coordinate with the people by adopting a humanitarian approach to increase their confidence levels.