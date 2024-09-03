CM Chandrababu Naidu boosts morale of flood-affected people

VIJAYAWADA: Sunday night turned nightmare for thousands of people stranded in houses that were marooned in the flood water of Budameru and Krishna river.
In this hour of crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spent all night visiting the flooded areas in boats, creating confidence and boosting the morale of people to get through the crisis. He assured them that the State government was there in this hour of need and would bring them out of trouble.
After spending an entire day between visits to the flood-affected areas and reviews with officials at the NTR District Collectorate to coordinate rescue and relief operations, he visited the flood-affected regions in Vijayawada repeatedly and covered all the areas till early morning to instil confidence among the stranded people.
Naidu repeatedly assured the people that the government would come to their rescue. He asked the officials to coordinate with the people by adopting a humanitarian approach to increase their confidence levels.
Late on Sunday night, Naidu visited Ajit Singh Nagar and other surrounding areas marooned in the flood water of Budameru in a boat and personally distributed food and water to the affected people.
The septuagenarian leader waded in the knee-deep water at Ramalingeswar Nagar, Krishna Lanka, when he learned that the Krishna river water was oozing out of the ground near the flood retaining wall and the people were panicked there.
From there, he visited the flood-affected areas in Ibrahmipatnam around 2 am to boost the morale of the people there, who were worried that they might be revisited by the nightmare of the 2009 floods. He wound up his visit around 3 am only to get back to work at 6 am, reviewing the situation with the officials and coordinating relief works.
Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Avinash from Rajiv Nagar said the Chief Minister personally visiting them during the night when they were worried, created hope in them. The sentiment was echoed by Subhadra of Krishna Lanka, who said despite it being dark, the Chief Minister’s arrival and his assurances boosted their confidence.
Again on Monday, Naidu, personally visited the affected areas to have first-hand information. For over two hours, he visited almost every corner of Singh Nagar and interacted with those who were shifted to safe zones and also those who voluntarily moved out of their areas. The Chief Minister ordered that the old and the infirm be shifted through ambulances.
THREE SISTERS DONATE Rs 50,000 EACH TO CMRF
VIJAYAWADA: Three sisters have donated Rs 50,000 each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards the implementation of flood relief measures. Vijayalakshmi, Nirmala Devi and Rani handed over cheques for Rs 50,000 each to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the NTR District Collectorate on Monday. Meanwhile, Divis Labs has come forward to donate Rs 2.5 crore for provision of food to 1.7 lakh flood victims
DGP takes part in relief operations
Vijayawada: Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday inspected the flood affected areas in Vijayawada, and distributed essentials to the stranded residents. Earlier, he held a meeting with officials and asked them to focus on the supply of food and essentials to the people stuck in Ambapuram, Rajiv Nagar, Vambay Colony, Payakapuram and Singh Nagar