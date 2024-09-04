Andhra Pradesh Chambers and MEIL extend help to flood victims in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has extended support to the flood victims in Vijayawada by providing essential food and water supplies. AP Chambers has donated 25,000 food packets and 50,000 water bottles to flood victims.

The floods have submerged many areas in and around Vijayawada, leaving residents struggling to cope with the devastation. Many industrial units have also been impacted, resulting in halted production and job losses. AP Chambers has urged industries to support their employees during this critical time and has called upon its members and affiliated associations to contribute generously to the relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has initiated a food distribution programme in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement. This programme provides breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited distributed food to 1,35,000 people at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, including breakfast for 25,000 people and lunch and dinner for 1,10,000 people. “We are committed to standing by the flood victims,” said MEIL AP regional office in-charge Kommareddy Bapi Reddy.